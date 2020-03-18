Actor and his wife Rita Wilson are in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson. Image Credit: AP

Tom Hanks says he feels the “blahs” but has no fever as he and wife Rita Wilson remain in isolation in an Australian residence after being discharged from a hospital following their coronavirus diagnosis.

A representative for the Oscar winner confirmed that the pair were no longer hospitalised, and Hanks himself provided an update saying he was doing chores and getting beaten by his wife in cards as they remain self-quarantined.

“Hey folks. Good news: One week after testing positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding dishes and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: my wife has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and now leads by 201 points,” he posted on social media.

Instead of a photo of himself or his wife, the post showed an old typewriter that he traveled with “that I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve,” he wrote, promoting the idea of social distancing to prevent further spread of the disease.

The couple arrived in Australia in late January on the Gold Coast, where an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann was to be shot. Hanks plays Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film, slated for release in October 2021, has suspended production, Warner Bros said.

Wilson, a singer-songwriter, has performed in Brisbane and Sydney during the couple’s stay in Australia.

Australian television journalist Richard Wilkins has revealed that he tested positive for the virus on Sunday. He had met Wilson at the Sydney Opera House on March 7 and again at Nine Network’s Sydney studio two days later.