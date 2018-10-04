Tina, the musical based on Tina Turner’s tumultuous life story, is crossing the pond and moving to Broadway.

The show, which debuted on London’s West End in April, will hit the Great White Way in New York in autumn 2019, the iconic singer announced Wednesday.

“Bringing the musical to life on stage and working with this team has meant so much to me. And now, I’m happy to share that we will next come to Broadway in Fall 2019,” the rock legend tweeted.

“I’m very excited to share this beautiful musical with New York audiences. Can’t wait to see you there!” she added.

The show revisits Turner’s modest Tennessee beginnings and rise to international stardom. It includes her hits Private Dancer, River Deep, Mountain High, Better Be Good to Me and Proud Mary.

The Grammy Award winner, whose combative romance with late musician Ike Turner is intertwined with her professional career, has previously said that the musical is not about her stardom, but the journey she took to get there.

“Each night I want audiences to take away from the theatre that you can turn poison into medicine,” Turner said in a statement on the show’s website.

Playwright Katori Hall wrote the book with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins and the critically acclaimed West End show was directed by Phyllida Lloyd. That show has extended its run to July 2019.

Broadway performance dates, casting and further details will be announced later.

Turner’s is the latest jukebox musical to hit Broadway, following in the recent wake of Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s On Your Feet!, the Four Seasons’ musical Jersey Boys and productions about the lives of Donna Summer, Carole King and Cher.