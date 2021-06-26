What’s a few more weeks if you’ve already waited this long?
Warner Bros. has once again shifted the release date for Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation for the sci-fi epic ‘Dune’ to October 22.
The move was part of a larger release date shuffle by Warner Bros. on Friday. ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ was pushed back one week, taking the original spot held by ‘Dune’ for October 1. The ‘Sopranos’ prequel will now launch on October 1, a week later than its previous date of September 24.
The shuffle also affected Clint Eastwood’s upcoming film ‘Cry Macho’, which was bumped up one month after ‘Dune’ took its previous spot. ‘Cry Macho’ will now release on September 17, three weeks ahead of its prior date of October 22.
‘Dune’ was originally set for December 18, 2020, before being pushed forward nearly a year to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The cast includes Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.
The film, part one of a two-part adaptation of the sci-fi novel written by Frank Herbert, tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.