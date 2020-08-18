Toss a coin in thanks as the cast and crew of ‘The Witcher’ have finally returned to sets on August 17 in the UK, according to The Wrap.
Netflix announced in June that the Henry Cavill-led video-game adaptation would pick up filming again in August after being shut down due to the coronavirus in mid-March.
Production on season two had first begun in February.
‘The Witcher’ will return with its main cast: Cavill as monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as sorceress Yennefer and Freya Allan as Princess Ciri; and will also reportedly follow a linear timeline as opposed to season one.
The second season will welcome series newcomers Kim Bodnia (‘Killing Eve’) as Vesemir, Kristofer Hivju (‘Game of Thrones’) as Nivellen, Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia and Mecia Simson as Francesca.
Season one of ‘The Witcher’ launched on the streaming platform towards the end of 2019 and was a huge hit among viewers and was reportedly the most watched show on Netflix ever.
‘The Witcher’ season two is set to drop sometime in 2021.