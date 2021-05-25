Actor Mark York, who was known for his role as Billy Merchant on ‘The Office’, has died at the age of 55.
According to Variety, York died at the Miami Valley Hospital in Ohio on May 19 following a brief illness. The cause of death has not been revealed.
York had been a paraplegic since 1988 after “an almost fatal, life-changing auto accident,” according to his personal website.
He starred as the property manager of the Scranton Business Park where paper company Dunder Mifflin — the subject of ‘The Office’ — is located. In one of the most popular episodes on the show, he is called into the office by manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell) for a disability awareness meeting and things take a strange turn when he has to deal with Michael’s shenanigans.
In an obituary posted by the Kreitzer Funeral Home, York was said to have had “an outgoing, uplifting, positive attitude and personality.”
“He always tried to look at what he could accomplish and do, not what he couldn’t do. He had experienced many travel opportunities and many dreams for the future,” the website read. “He will be deeply missed by all the lives he has touched.”
Cast members pay tribute
Actor Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute on ‘The Office’, tweeted: “R.I.P. Mark York, AKA BILLY MERCHANT from The Office... He was a terrific human, a positive force and a dynamic actor. You will be missed.”
“Mark was a lovely man and a pleasure to work with. Very funny every time. Much love to his family,” wrote Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly.