It’s the first time in 40 years that their annual Christmas Eve party will not take place

Kris Jenner with Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian. Image Credit: AFP

Stop worrying that your invite was lost in the mail: The Kardashians and Jenners have cancelled their annual Christmas Eve party for the first time in more than 40 years.

“The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though!,” Khloe Kardashian tweeted Sunday night.

“Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”

In a later message, she wrote, “Truly we are all so upset about it.”

Kris Jenner married Robert Kardashian, father of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob, in 1978. They divorced in 1991, and he died in 2003.

Kris traditionally hosts the party but took the last couple of years off while her daughters entertained. In 2019, Kourtney Kardashian hosted the gathering, which cost an estimated $440,000, according to People. The year before that, Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West played host, possibly laying out $1.3 million in the process.

The annual family Christmas photo bit the dust as well.

“We have not done anything. No Christmas photos and no Christmas Eve party this year. Covid has taken over,” Khloe tweeted.

This year’s cancellation marks a change of pace from the family’s mood back in October, when Kim threw herself a mask-free 40th birthday party on a private island, and Khloe found herself defending the family against the social media backlash.

“I did hear that people were upset that we all went out of town,” Khloe told Ellen DeGeneres in an interview. “I don’t really know the extent of it, but this year is a frustrating year. I get it. I think there’s so many frustrations going on for everybody.

“But also, it’s her 40th, and this is something that she really wanted to do for us. It was such a nice thing. ... We felt so safe, and we did it in the safest way I could imagine when doing it. ... It was such a beautiful experience, and I want Kim to focus on how beautiful it was and what she did for everybody.”

Shortly after that TV appearance, sister Kendall Jenner threw a star-studded Halloween party a few days ahead of her 25th birthday. Alas, the warning not to post any pictures on social media didn’t quite stick, and backlash once again ensued.

More than 10,500 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in Los Angeles County. Some 33 million Californians were hit with a stay-at-home order that went into effect Sunday night, intended to slow the spread of the pandemic. Under the order, all gatherings of people from different households are prohibited.