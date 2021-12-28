Matt Reeves’ much-anticipated ‘The Batman’ is back with a new trailer, but this time around Robert Pattinson’s caped crusader shuns the spotlight to give space to Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman and the Riddler (played by Paul Dano).
The uneasy alliance between Batman and Selina Kyle takes centrestage as we see them fight together to help protect Gotham. While Selina fights alongside Batman, she also berates Bruce Wayne for not doing anything for Gotham, not knowing his secret identity.
Meanwhile, The Riddler, aka Edward Nashton, is for some reason interested in bringing down the Wayne family. The central mysetry will most likely come down to figuring out the why behind this.
The trailer also hints to a secret that Alfred (Andy Serkis) has kept from Bruce over the years.
‘The Batman’ is directed by Matt Reeves, and written by Reeves and Peter Craig. Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro and Andy Serkis also star in the DC/Warner Bros. movie.
‘The Batman’ will be released in theaters on March 4, 2022, and will stream on HBO Max in the US after its 45-day theatrical run concludes.