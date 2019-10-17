Charlize Theron as the voice of Morticia Addams (left) and Oscar Isaac as the voice of Gomez Addams (right) in "The Addams Family." MUST CREDIT: Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Image Credit: Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Charlize Theron’s ‘The Addams Family’ will get a sequel, which will release in the US on October 22, 2021.

Apart from Theron, the voice cast includes Oscar Isaac, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Elsie Fisher and Snoop Dogg.

Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan directed the film from a screenplay by Pamela Pelter and Matt Lieberman.

‘The Addams Family’ originated in 150 single panel cartoons by Charles Addams, about half of which were published in The New Yorker between 1938 and Addams’ death in 1988.

The characters became famous through a sitcom, which ran for two seasons between 1964 and 1966 and led to several other TV series, two live-action films and a Broadway musical.

In the new film, the Addams are singled out in their New Jersey neighbourhood for their “abnormal behaviour”.

“I think we are so scared of morbid themes that we freak our kids out,” said Theron in an interview. “Like anything in life, the more you talk about stuff, the more you turn the light on in the room and it’s not so dark and it’s not so scary.”

Talking about the legacy of the Addams clan, the actress had said: “When you think of [the Addams] being around since the 60s, that’s pretty powerful — that they’ve always had their same values. But, this moment and time, there needs to be so much more encouragement.”