Singer Taylor Swift has reportedly been cast in a new film being helmed by ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ director David O Russell.
Swift, 31, last featured in the critically panned 2019 adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical ‘Cats’.
According to Variety, the ‘Willow’ singer will star alongside actors Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana in the as-yet untitled project. Reports say that production on the movie has already been completed and that Disney’s 20th Century Studios is set to release it. However, plot details are still under wraps.
Russell, who also helmed the Oscar-winning ‘American Hustle’, is directing the upcoming film from his own script and it’s his first feature since 2015’s ‘Joy’ starring Jennifer Lawrence.
Over the years, Grammy-winner Swift has starred in movies including ‘Valentine’s Day’, ‘The Giver’ and in her Netflix documentary ‘Miss Americana’.