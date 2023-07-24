Singer Taylor Swift couldn’t help but laugh about her feud with Kanye West while performing a song about forgiving the rapper during her Eras Tour.
During the Seattle stop, Swift performed her song 'This is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things', which is widely believed to be about her beef with West and then wife Kim Kardashian, reports Fox News.
After singing the line, “Here’s to you, cuz forgiveness is a nice thing to do,” the 33-year-old let out a hearty laugh as the crowd cheered along.
She paused to recover and said, “I can’t even say it with a straight face,” before launching into the final chorus of the song.
Swift laughing and saying "I can’t even say it with a straight face line" are featured on the original recording of the song, from her 2017 'Reputation' album, which came on the heels of a fresh dust up in her feud with West.
In 2016 West released his track, 'Famous', in which West referred to her as “that [expletive]” in the lyrics.
West claimed he had Swift’s permission to mention her in the song, which she denied.