It is comfort over everything for singer-actress Selena Gomez as she chose to ditch the towering heels after an intimate dinner to celebrate her 31st birthday. She wore an all-pink outfit for a birthday dinner with her family and friends, the singer/actress went barefoot when leaving a West Hollywood restaurant, reports aceshowbiz.com.
The 'Wolves' songstress donned a vibrant pink minidress with a halter-style top for the intimate dinner at the membership-based restaraunt. She added a feathery scarf that was wrapped around her neck for a fun touch to the look.
While she added inches to her height with a pair of nude-coloured heels, Selena was seen removing her heels when exiting the restaurant. She carried the shoes in her hands as she strolled to an awaiting vehicle outside.
The 'Only Murders in the Building' star took to Instagram to celebrate her 31st birthday by letting her followers know what she wants them to do on her special day. She captioned the post of herself blowing out candles on a floral-adorned cake, “I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty.”
She added, “Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life.”
Earlier, she threw a star-studded party with her A-list friends, including Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, Tyga and Karol G.
When it comes to acting, she began her acting career on the children's television series 'Barney & Friends'. She has also worked in shows such as 'Wizards of Waverly Place'. Selena has also worked in films 'Another Cinderella Story', 'Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie', 'Ramona and Beezus', 'Monte Carlo', 'Spring Breakers', 'Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising' and 'The Dead Don't Die'.