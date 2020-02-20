Mikaela broke the news to her parents through Facetime

Steven Spielberg with his adopted daughter Mikaela Image Credit: Twitter

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela is pursuing a career in adult entertainment industry.

The 23-year-old girl, who was adopted by Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw when she was a baby has started, producing her own porn videos. She also would love to work in a strip club once she obtains her stripper license, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Mikaela has chosen Sugar Star as her stage name.

"I just launched my self produced adult entertainment career. Safe, sane, consensual is the goal y'all. My body, my life, my income, my choice. I owe not a single person my autonomy or virtue just because of a name," she wrote on Instagram.

Hoping to become financially independent from her parents, Mikaela said she "just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn't satisfying (her) soul."

She told The Sun: "I feel like doing this kind of work, I'm able to 'satisfy' other people, but that feels good because it's not in a way that makes me feel violated."

Mikaela broke the news to her parents through Facetime.

According to her, they are "intrigued" but "not upset."

Her fiance Chuck Pankow, 47, supported her decision as well.

She has started building her fan base, which consists "mainly older white men".

Out of respect for Pankow, she will only do solo videos and won't have sex with another person on camera.

"I think I would be great at fetish work," she said, adding that her greatest assets were her natural big breasts.

She added: "Honestly I have hated my chest for so long but I've finally learned to embrace it. That was one of the things when I uploaded these first couple of videos, I realised, 'This is the moneymaker' -- my large chest."

Growing up, Mikaela said she was a rebellious child and was sent to a boarding school for troubled teens.

"I came out of there worst than I was going in," she said.

She also shared her battle with anxiety, depression, eating disorder, and drinking problems.

"It's not my parents' fault. They couldn't have known."