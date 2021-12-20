This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Holland in Columbia Pictures' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. Image Credit: Sony Pictures via AP

With great power comes great profitability.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ came out swinging at the North American box office this weekend, collecting a pandemic-best $253 million (Dh929.2 million) at theatres, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.

On Friday alone, the most anticipated movie of the year had already amassed $121.9 million — the second-highest opening-day tally in North American box office history and the most lucrative December opening of all time, according to figures from Sony Pictures. The Friday opening was also the best in Sony Pictures and ‘Spider-Man’ franchise history. ‘No Way Home’ cost $200 million to make.

Zendaya, left, and Tom Holland in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Image Credit: Matt Kennedy/Sony Pictures

Sony and Marvel’s successful release comes as the rapidly spreading omicron coronavirus variant has started to dampen other domestic entertainment and sports events.

With the latest ‘Spider-Man’ instalment, Marvel has officially swept the top five theatrical debuts since the pandemic shutdowns began in March 2020. In second place was Sony’s ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ ($90 million), followed by Disney’s ‘Black Widow’ ($80.4 million), ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ ($75.4 million) and ‘Eternals’ ($71 million).

To date, only two films have opened above ‘No Way Home’ at the North American box office: 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ ($357.1 million) and 2018’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ ($257.7 million), which were distributed by Disney.

The previous biggest opening for a ‘Spider-Man’ film was 2007’s ‘Spider-Man 3’ ($151.1 million), followed by 2017’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ ($117 million), 2002’s ‘Spider-Man’ ($114.8 million), 2019’s ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ ($92.6 million), 2014’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ ($91.6 million), 2004’s ‘Spider-Man 2’ ($88.2 million), 2012’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ ($62 million) and 2018’s ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ ($35.4 million).

Directed by Jon Watts, ‘No Way Home’ sees the lives of Peter Parker (Tom Holland), his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) spiral into chaos after Spider-Man is unmasked and a multiverse — chock full of familiar faces from alternate timelines — is accidentally unleashed.

Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch in the movie. Image Credit: AP

The stacked cast also includes Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, as well as a number of returning villains from previous Spider-Man sagas, including Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx as Electro and Alfred Molina as Doc Ock.