It’s no secret that Spider-Man’s tryst with the multiverse is a worldwide hit, already breaking all kinds of box office records.
In its opening weekend, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ collected a pandemic-best $253 million (Dh929.2 million) at US theatres, according to estimates from measurement firm comScore.
Closer to home, ‘No Way Home’ broke some records in the UAE, being the first movie to sell more that 100,000 tickets in pre-release sales since the pandemic.
“‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has enjoyed record presales at VOX Cinemas across the region with more than 116,000 tickets sold to date. This is the first pandemic-era movie to cross the 100,000 mark and is almost double the amount of previous record-holder ‘F9’,” said Ignace Lahoud, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas.
“The popularity of the latest Marvel superhero film reiterates the appetite for the unrivalled experience of watching movies on the big screen. In recent months, admissions have been on the upswing with the release of highly anticipated blockbusters as well as local films such as ‘Al Kameen’ (‘The Ambush’). VOX Cinemas is delighted to be ending the year on such a high note and is looking to the future with confidence,” he added.
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, starring Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch and Zendaya, is now showing in UAE cinemas.