Also, it looks like nothing you’ve seen before. Made like a living breathing comic book (think the moving photographs in ‘Harry Potter’), the visual flair exhibited here is a masterclass in how to break the rules judiciously, while creating something new altogether. The uninhibited use of screentones and cross-hatches will immediately transport you to Sarah Pichelli’s vibrant artwork for her Miles Morales comics, co-created with writer Michael B Bendis. It’s a little mindboggling to wrap your head around how they’ve managed to combine various comic book sensibilities to put across such a realistic view of urban city life, but somehow it works and the trick is to strap yourself in and let yourself be taken for a ride.