Actress Sophie Turner can’t wait to welcome her second child with singer Joe Jonas.
In a new interview, the ‘Game of Thrones’ star opened up for the first time about her pregnancy.
“It’s what life is about for me — raising the next generation,” Turner told Elle UK. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”
Turner, 26, and Jonas, 32, welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in July 2020.
The very private actress has been seen out and about with her baby bump, but this is the first time she has talked about her new pregnancy.
“I used to be so rock ’n’ roll and spontaneous,” she said. “I’m sure there’s a part of me that’s still like that, deep down. But becoming a mum, you just become way less cool. I’m like an old woman.”
Turner recently she graced the red carpet with Jonas at the Met Gala, where she wore a long, black Louis Vuitton gown with gothic make-up.
Turner and Jonas started dating in 2016 and got married in 2019 — first in a surprise ceremony in Vegas and then at a lavish one in France.