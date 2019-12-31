Actress said on Twitter the day before that Bumble closed her account

Sharon Stone tweeted Sunday night, Dec. 29, 2019 that she had opened a Bumble account only to have it shut down by the company after "several" users reported her profile as a fake."Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don't shut me out of the hive," Stone said (Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times/TNS) Image Credit: TNS

Sharon Stone can now return to mingling on Bumble without being kicked off the dating app.

A Bumble spokesperson said in a statement on Monday that Stone’s profile has been restored after it was “mistakenly” blocked. The 61-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress said on Twitter the day before that Bumble closed her account and she asked, “Is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out the hive.”

Bumble apologised for the confusion but thought users could have viewed Stone’s profile as fake because there was no verification.

“Being the icon that she is, we can understand how so many of our users felt it was too good to be true once they noticed her profile wasn’t photo verified,” the statement said. “Photo verification is just one of the many ways to connect with confidence on Bumble.”

Bumble extended an offer to host Stone for a few hours of profile prep at their headquarters in Austin, Texas.