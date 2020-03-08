Singer had to undergo surgery on her throat due to Lyme disease

Canadian singer-songwriter Shania Twain Image Credit: AFP

Singer Shania Twain says her battle with Lyme disease has been “devastating” and due to it, she is never going to get her old voice back.

She got the tick-borne illness in 2003, and had to undergo open-throat surgery after her voice was damaged by the effects of dysphonia as a result of the disease.

“It was devastating. I felt I had no other choice but to just accept it — in that I would never sing again. I was mourning the expression of my voice,” Twain said.

After taking some time away from the spotlight to recover, Twain made her music comeback in 2017, with a new gravelly tone to her voice.

Speaking in a preview clip for an upcoming interview, she said: “I’m never going to have my old voice again. I’m okay with that. I’ve found a new voice and I like it. [It’s] kinda sexy.”