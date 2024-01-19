1 of 7
Mr Bates v The Post Office: This show achieved what years of relentless reporting couldn’t, helping to bring justice to hundreds of innocent sub-postmasters and postmistresses who were wrongly accused of theft, fraud and false accounting due to a defective IT system. Setting right one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in British legal history, the four-part series is ample proof that serious drama is the need of the hour and art really does matter. The series stars Toby Jones as Alan Bates along with a cast that includes Will Mellor, Monica Dolan and Julie Hesmondhalgh.
Image Credit: IMDb
2 of 7
Silenced: This 2011 Korean film brought to light how young students at Gwangju Inhwa School for the Deaf were sexually assaulted by faculty members over five years in the early 2000s. The film sparked public outraged, leading to the case ‘being’ reopened, The perpetrators, who had been let off with minimal punishment, faced tougher imprisonment.
Image Credit: IMDb
3 of 7
The Korean National Assembly even passed the "Dogani Law" (named after the Korean name of the film), removing any statute of limitations for sexual assault against children under 13 and disabled people.
Image Credit: IMDb
4 of 7
Unsolved Mysteries: This American mystery documentary television show, created by John Cosgrove and Terry Dunn Meurer, documented cold cases and paranormal phenomena. Meurer said in an interview that the series helped to solve over 260 cold cases.
Image Credit: IMDb
5 of 7
Cold Justice: This crime series, which works with local law enforcement agencies to solve cold cases, has resulted in 55 arrests and 21 convictions, including the case of a 91-year-old grandmother stabbed to death in Mississippi. Her grandson was charged with the crime on May 9, 2021 — Mother’s Day.
Image Credit: IMDb
6 of 7
America’s Most Wanted: This series, created by Michael Linder and Stephen Chao, was successful in finding many fugitives sought by the FBI, including Ricky Allen Bright who was wanted for kidnapping and raping a nine-year-old girl in Wilkes County, North Carolina.
Image Credit: IMDb
7 of 7
Curb Your Enthusiasm: This Larry David series played a major role in freeing Juan Catalan, a man facing the death row for a murder he did not commit. The series had been filming L.A.’s Dodger Stadium on the day of the murder, providing evidence that Catalan was watching the game with his 6-year-old daughter and could not have been at the crime scene.
Image Credit: IMDb