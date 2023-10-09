Hollywood star Bradley Cooper and supermodel Gigi Hadid were reportedly spotted in public in New York last week, where they enjoyed a dinner date, sparking dating rumours.
The duo, according to the Daily Mail, strolled along with a bodyguard in tow and were dressed in casuals. While Hadid wore a cropped white top, a black leather jacket, a tan mini skirt and shoes, Cooper wore a blue T-shirt, a plaid jacket and denims. After dinner at an Italian restaurant, the two hopped in to the same car and headed off.
‘The Daily Mail’ also reports that Cooper was busy on his smartphone while walking on the footpath with Hadid.
All eyes have been on Hadid, the 28-year-old supermodel who has appeared on the cover of fashion magazines worldwide, after she broke off from her relationship with Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio earlier this year. Hadid’s union with DiCaprio, and their vacationing around the world, sent the paparazzi into a tizzy — and the split came as a surprise to most.
This is the first time that the latter has made an appearance in public after her split with Dicaprio. She has a daughter with her ex, the singer Zayn Malik, with whom she was in a relationship for nearly six years. Hadid and Malik split in October 2021.
Cooper, 48, on the other hand, was in a relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk, and the couple decided to part ways a few years back. The two have a daughter. Shayk is reportedly dating the former National Football League star Tom Brady.
Proof that it's a small world lies in the fact that the ‘American Sniper’ actor and DiCaprio have been friends for years. According to reports, Cooper worked at a hotel before his acting days and has helped DiCaprio, the star of many a blockbuster, including 'Titanic', ‘Inception’ and ‘Shutter Island’, to his room.