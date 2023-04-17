Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted enjoying the Coachella celebrity after parties with Bradley Cooper's ex Irina Shayk.
The 'Wolf of Wall Street' star, who is a festival regular, was pictured in his inconspicuous black cap and facemask as he joked with friends, reports Mirror.co.uk.
Another photo showed him talking to the super model alongside fashion model Stella Maxwell at the Levi's and Tequila Don Julio's Neon Carnival at the Desert International Horse Park in Thermal, California. DiCaprio reportedly recently denied having a relationship with 'Love Island UK' presenter Maya Jama.
As per Mirror.co.uk, model Shayk, 37, was said to have split up with movie star Copper last year and the couple share a five-year-old daughter Lea.
Other celebs pictured at Coachella include Lil Nas X, Janelle Monae, Camila Cabello, Metro Boomin, Lil Baby and Yo Gotti.
Earlier this month, DiCaprio was said to have hit back at the romance rumours after a source claimed the pair had allegedly been enjoying time together on a number of dates across the globe.