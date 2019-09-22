Actor said that after nearly two dozen of his characters died across 35 years

Sean Bean in Game of Thrones Image Credit: HBO

"Game of Thrones" star Sean Bean says he is no longer interested in taking on acting roles that lead to his character's demise.

In an interview with The Sun, the British actor said that after nearly two dozen of his characters died across 35 years in the business, he has become selective, reports people.com.

"I've turned down stuff. I've said, 'They know my character's going to die because I'm in it!'. I just had to cut that out and start surviving, otherwise it was all a bit predictable," he said.

Bean's iconic roles include Ned Stark on "Game of Thrones", Alec Trevelyan in "GoldenEye", and Boromir in "The Lord of the Rings".

"I did do one job and they said, 'We're going to kill you', and I was like, 'Oh no!' and then they said, 'Well, can we injure you badly?' and I was like, 'OK, so long as I stay alive this time'," he said.

"I've played a lot of baddies, they were great but they weren't very fulfilling -- and I always died," said Bean, who has played villains in most of his roles, with one exception in "Game of Thrones".

"I'd read the 'Game Of Thrones' books and they said to me, 'You do die in this, but it's near the end of the series'. And I was like, 'Yeah, yeah, fair enough'. So they made it very clear at the time I was going to die, and I thought, 'I don't want to get stuck in one of these series that lasts seven years'.