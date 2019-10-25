The sequel will stream on Disney+, the long-awaited online streaming service from Disney

Fans will soon get a chance to return to the fantasy comedy world of ‘Hocus Pocus’. A sequel of the 1993 hit is being developed.

The sequel will stream on Disney+, the long-awaited online streaming service from Disney, which will launch internationally on November 12. Details about a UAE launch have not been revealed as yet.

‘Workaholics’ writer and co-producer Jen D’Angelo is on board to script the sequel, reported Variety.

The original ‘Hocus Pocus’ starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as a trio of witch sisters who have been cursed since 1693 in Salem. The witches are resurrected 300 years later by a boy whose family has moved from Los Angeles to Salem.

As the witches try to acclimate to the 20th century, they discover that Halloween has become a holiday.

Midler, Parker and Najimy are not attached to the sequel but Disney is hopeful that they may become involved.

Kenny Ortega directed the original from a script by Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert, based on a story by Garris and David Kirschner. Omri Katz played the young male lead, and his sister was portrayed by Thora Birch. Vinessa Shaw and Doug Jones also starred in the film.