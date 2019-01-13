Actress Sarah Hyland got candid about how close she was to committing suicide.
The ‘Modern Family’ actress spoke to TV personality Ellen DeGeneres and revealed that after more than 25 years battling chronic health issues, she imagined her suicide notes to her family.
“I would write letters in my head to loved ones of why I did it and my reasoning behind it, how it was nobody’s fault,” she said. “I didn’t want to write it down on paper because I didn’t want anyone to find it because that’s how serious I was.”
Hyland was pushed to the brink by her health condition that required her to get two kidney transplants.
“After 26, 27 years of just always being sick and being in chronic pain every single day, you don’t know when you’re going to have the next good day... It’s really, really hard,” she said.
During her appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, the actress also credited talking out loud about her thoughts for getting her out of her dark place.
“I finally said it out loud to someone... When I said it out loud, they were like, ‘Oh, you need to see a therapist.’”
“And that’s when I was like, ‘OK, I don’t think you’re going to help me. I think I need to really do this on my own and really do even more digging and soul-searching,’ and just saying it out loud helped immensely because I kept it to myself for months and months at a time and saying it out loud really helped.”
Having gone through what she went through, Hyland urged others facing similar struggles to seek help.