It is strange when you think that two of Hollywood’s most popular stars have never worked together on a film before. This is why the pairing of Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt for a new movie has fans sitting up and taking notice.
Bullock is the latest celebrity to add her name to ‘Bullet Train’, which already has Pitt, along with singer-actress Lady Gaga associated with the project.
David Leitch will helm the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Based on Japanese writer Kotaro Isaka’s novel, ‘Maria Beetle’, Pitt has been roped in to play the role of Ladybug, one of five assassins aboard a bullet train to Tokyo with different, contradictory orders.
Joey King, Michael Shannon and Aaron Taylor-Johnson also star.
Pitt has been having a career renaissance of sorts with films such as ‘War Machine’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’; the latter even earned him an Oscar.
While it is unclear what Bullock, 56, will play on ‘Bullet Train’, it will be interesting to see her again on screen after 2018’s Netflix thriller, ‘Bird Box’.