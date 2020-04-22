The pair has vowed to put its well-documented sparring on hold for the sake of charity

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Image Credit: Instagram

Hollywood stars and good friends Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are putting a pause to their long-running, banter-filled feud as part of the All-In Challenge.

The pair has vowed to put its well-documented sparring on hold for the sake of charity, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Hugh and I have a temporary cease-fire on our feud for the @allinchallenge,” Reynolds wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the pair.

Jackman confirmed, adding: “So, I’ve agreed to trust that Ryan can hold his tongue for one day. A (very) temporary cease-fire for the @allinchallenge.”

The All-In Challenge invites stars to offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences to fans who donate funds, which will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will come together to help one lucky family run a lemonade stand.

“Now, at long last, these two arch-nemeses are calling a cease-fire and putting aside their differences for a full 24 hours to help children make a difference,” a statement on the organization’s website read.

The statement further read: “Armed with a fresh copy of ‘Running a Lemonade Stand for Dummies’, Ryan and Hugh will come to your home and help your children set up and run a semi-successful lemonade stand for two hours, with all proceeds going to help first responders.”

The duo’s friendly feud began when Reynolds tried to convince Jackman to reprise his role as popular Marvel Comics character Wolverine one more time for a future “Deadpool” movie after Jackman announced 2017’s “Logan” would be his last outing as the “X-Men” mutant.