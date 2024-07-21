Actor Ryan Reynolds, who played the titular role in the 2016 American superhero film ‘Deadpool’, directed by Tim Miller, recalled the challenges he faced as co-producer of the movie along with Simon Kinberg and Lauren Shuler Donner, reported Deadline.

Ryan recalled paying the writer of the film himself. “No part of me was thinking when ‘Deadpool’ was finally greenlit that this would be a success,” he said.

“I even let go of getting paid to do the movie just to put it back on the screen: They wouldn’t allow my co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick on set, so I took the little salary I had left and paid them to be on set with me so we could form a de facto writers room,” added the actor.

Ryan said that was a lesson. “I think one of the great enemies of creativity is too much time and money, and that movie had neither time nor money. It really fostered focusing on character over spectacle, which is a little harder to execute in a comic-book movie.”

“I was just so invested in every micro-detail of it, and I hadn’t felt like that in a long, long time,” Reynolds continued. “I remembered wanting to feel that more — not just on Deadpool, but on anything.”