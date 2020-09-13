The Canadian actor shared pictures of his experience in an Instagram post

Ryan Reynolds Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that production on ‘Red Notice’ has restarted via a comedic description of his COVID-19 test.

“The Covid test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it’s over. No matter what you say to him, he won’t buy you dinner first,” wrote the Canadian actor in an Instagram post.

He shared images of himself before, during and immediately after the nasal swab. Reynold’s wife, actress Blake Lively, took the photos.

Six months ago, Netflix hit the brakes on ‘Red Notice’, a global heist film also starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who recently shared that he, his wife and his two youngest daughters recovered from a Covid-19 infection.

On September 3, Johnson revealed that he and members of his immediate family contracted the virus from ‘very close family friends.’

“We have been disciplined, we have quarantined, we have isolated, I have not worked ... But like a lot of you guys out there, having your friends over, having your family members over, your loved ones, of course you want that,” said Johnson.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Image Credit: AP

The actor said that after nearly three weeks, his family had overcome the virus and were no longer contagious.

Back in March, Johnson shared a video from the set of ‘Red Notice’ where he addressed the crew members.