One of the most anticipated films of the year, ‘The Gray Man’, will have a limited cinematic run ahead its Netflix release in the UAE and parts of the MENA region.
The Netflix film, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Indian actor Dhanush, will screen in UAE cinemas from July 14, a week ahead of its July 22 release on the streaming platform.
Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, collectively known as the Russo brothers, the movie will also have a run in select theatres across Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, which is rare for a Netflix movie in these parts.
Based on the book series ‘The Gray Man’ by Mark Greaney, the film’s official description describes the story of a CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling), aka, Sierra Six who is plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton). Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned killer, but Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. On hand is Agent Dani Miranda (de Armas) for added support.
Other notable names starring in the film include ‘Bridgerton’ actor Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard.
The Russo brothers are considered the most sought after directors in Hollywood today, having helmed four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ (2014), ‘Captain America: Civil War’ (2016), ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018) and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019).
Fans of Gosling are also equally thrilled considering the Hollywood star has not starred in a film since 2018’s ‘First Man’. The other actor who has drawn praise is Page, who shot to stardom overnight following the release of season one of ‘Bridgerton’, the popular period drama on Netflix.