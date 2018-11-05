Brit Award winners Rudimental and Sigala are set to headline a New Year’s Eve beach festival at Zero Gravity.

Rudimental hit the big leagues with their single Waiting All Night. This was followed up by their recent hits These Days and Feel The Love.

Meanwhile, UK producer and house DJ Sigala will co-headline the festivities, featuring tracks from his debut album Brighter Days, including the platinum-selling single Easy Love, Sweet Lovin, Give Me Your Love, Lullaby, Came Here For Love, and his latest smash Just Got Paid.

Tickets for the New Year’s Eve celebrations will include access to the beach and pool, with changing facilities and lockers. Guests who want to leave and return later on can do so, as long as they keep their wristband on.

Limited early bird tickets start at Dh200 and are on sale online.