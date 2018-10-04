Cast members of the Roseanne revival are looking forward to their spin-off The Conners.

Sara Gilbert, John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf discuss Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet in a story that will appear in the October 15 edition of People magazine.

The three are grateful to Barr for agreeing to have no ties to the new show, which Goodman says was a “big deal” to “give us a chance.”

Goodman says he had hopes of resurrecting Roseanne after ABC fired Barr for posting the tweet, which she apologised for but has said was misinterpreted.

Metcalf says there was “a lot of risk involved” in the spin-off, but they decided to take the chance.

Gilbert says the cast hopes to channel any sadness from what they lost into the new show.