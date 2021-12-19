With a new Batman comes new inspiration for the men behind the cowl.
In an interview with Empire magazine, director Matt Reeves spoke about his upcoming movie, starring Robert Pattinson in the lead role.
“When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s ‘Something In The Way’,” Reeves tells Empire in their upcoming ‘The Batman’ issue. “That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s ‘Last Days’, and the idea of this fictionalised version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor.”
The director had recently watched Pattinson in Safdie Brothers’ ‘Good Time’. “In that movie you could really feel his vulnerability and desperation, but you could also feel his power,” Reeves said. “I thought that was a great mix. He’s also got that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse.”
‘The Batman’ releases in theatres worldwide on March 4, 2022.