Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho has reportedly picked his next to work on, and it might star Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson in the lead.
Variety reported that Bong, who won accolades for his satire ‘Parasite’, will write and direct a movie based on ‘Mickey7’, an upcoming novel from author Edward Ashton.
According to the book’s publisher, ‘Mickey7’ is about “an Expendable: a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonise the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous — even suicidal — the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact.” After six deaths, Mickey7 figures out the terms of his deal but refuses to let Mickey8 take his place.
Further details about the movie have not been confirmed, while the book is set to be published this February.
Bong is known for helming highly visual and deep sci-fi films such as ‘Snowpiercer’, ‘The Host’ and ‘Okja’. This new Warner Bros project would be his second deal WarnerMedia, following the confirmation of an HBO series based on his hit movie ‘Parasite’.
Pattinson, who had his film breakthrough with the ‘Twilight’ series, will next star as the caped crusader in much-anticipated ‘The Batman’ out this March.