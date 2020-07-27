Spencer Grammer, who voices the character Summer on ‘Rick and Morty’, is recovering after being involved in a stabbing attack in New York.
The daughter of ‘Frasier’ and ‘Cheers’ star Kelsey Grammer was at a New York restaurant called The Black Ant when a drunk man reportedly approached the eatery demanding to be served. When she and her group of friends intervened, the incident turned violent with the man lashing out with a knife. Both Kelsey and a friend of hers were wounded in the attack.
Spencer was quoted as telling US Weekly: “I sustained a laceration on my arm, and my friend was stabbed in the back, but thankfully he suffered no serious internal injuries. We expect to recover quickly.”
NYPD released a video of the man they suspect of being the attacker; he, reports TMZ seems to have escaped on foot.
A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department confirmed to independent that: “The suspect fled the location on foot. He is described as a male black in his 30s, approximately 5’08” and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and black sandals.”