Richard Madden arrives at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Actor Richard Madden is reportedly considering moving to the US to try out his luck in Hollywood after winning a Golden Globe for his role in the TV show ‘Bodyguard’.

“Richard’s career is going from strength to strength — the world really is his oyster,” a source said.

“He never really used to like Los Angeles, but went there a couple of times at the end of last year and fell in love with the place. Obviously Britain will always be home but if Richard does make it big in the States, it certainly won’t do his Bond chances any harm,” added the source.

Madden is widely tipped to become the seventh incarnation of Bond after Daniel Craig completes work on his fifth and final film as the iconic secret agent in 2020.

The Scottish star is the latest in a long line of actors to be connected with Bond following Craig’s decision to give up the role 15 years after making his debut in ‘Casino Royale’.