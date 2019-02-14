Veteran actor Richard Gere has once again become a father at the age of 69 after his wife Alejandra Silva gave birth to a boy.
Gere and Silva, 35, were blessed with a son on February 11, reported CNN.
This is the first child for the couple but they both have children from previous relationships.
Gere has a 19-year-old son from his marriage to actress Carey Lowell and Silva has a son with her former husband Govind Friedland.
Last year, Silva had shared the news of her pregnancy by posting a photograph of herself with Gere seeking blessings from Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.