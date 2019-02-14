American actor Richard Gere speaks during a press conference at the Israeli premiere of the "Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer" movie, in Jerusalem, Thursday, March 9, 2017. Image Credit: AP

Veteran actor Richard Gere has once again become a father at the age of 69 after his wife Alejandra Silva gave birth to a boy.

Gere and Silva, 35, were blessed with a son on February 11, reported CNN.

This is the first child for the couple but they both have children from previous relationships.

Gere has a 19-year-old son from his marriage to actress Carey Lowell and Silva has a son with her former husband Govind Friedland.

Last year, Silva had shared the news of her pregnancy by posting a photograph of herself with Gere seeking blessings from Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.