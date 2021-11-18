Hollywood actress Gal Gadot Image Credit: Supplied

Gal Gadot, who currently stars in one of the most top-rated films on Netflix with ‘Red Notice’, will land in Dubai next month for a charity event to raise awareness around International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The two-day event will take place at the France Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on December 3, concluding with the star-studded gala dinner and awards ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach the following evening, which will feature Gadot, along with musician and songwriter Melody Gardot, opera singer and actress Gabriella Zanchi and violinist Sir Clifford LeRoy Edwards.

The events are being run by philanthropic foundation, the Better World Fund, a Paris-based charity using art — notably cinema — to raise awareness about pressing global issues such as Women’s Rights, Education, Climate and Biodiversity.

In line with the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs), the December events will focus on people living with disabilities.

“This is one of the most pressing challenges of our time and having the support of such global icons is pivotal to the work we do,” said Manuel Collas de la Roche, President and Founder, Better World Fund in a statement. “Having their backing helps us bring these issues to a wider audience and is the only way to truly impact the world and humanity.”

The celebrities will be awarded by the foundation during the red-carpet event, honouring them for their support of global issues. Funds raised at the gala dinner will support the work of Dubai Cares, a UAE-based global philanthropic organisation, particularly its early childhood education programme in India.

In addition to the gala dinner, a top-level conference will bring together global leaders in the field of disabilities and business leaders tackling issues such as innovation for the disabled as well as a film screening from local talent, Fadel Al Mheiri, called ‘Dear Mother’, a four-minute animation about life with disabilities

Global speakers at the event will include para-athletes such as triple paralympic champion Marie-Amélie Le Fur, Cecile Hernandez, silver medallist at the 2014 Winter Paralympic Games in Sotchi in the Snowboard event and Sandrine Martinet-Aurieres, gold medallist at the 2016 Summer Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in Judo and flag bearer of the French delegation for the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Gadot has been in the news lately with the release of ‘Red Notice’, which also stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in the lead. According to Netflix’s new top 10 film chart for the week of November 8-14, the Rawson Marshall Thurber’s action feature sits at No. 1 film for the period with 148.7 million hours watched since November 12; easily the most watched movie ever on Netflix for a film in its first weekend.