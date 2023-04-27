After wrapping up ‘Citadel’ promotions, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back home spending time with her family and her pet dogs.
The actress and her husband Nick Jonas have three dogs — Diana, Panda and Gino — and the couple often share pictures of them on social media. With Chopra Jonas travelling across the world to promote her upcoming web series, a spy thriller, she wasn’t able to spend time with the pets.
On Thursday, she dropped a picture with Diana.
The image shows Priyanka and Diana are seen sticking their heads out a car window.
“And we are back,” she captioned the post.
The Russo Brothers’ web show ‘Citadel’ is an action-packed show that revolves around two elite agents, Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas) of the global spy agency Citadel.
Chopra Jonas had said in an interview, “The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What’s so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there’s drama at the heart of each one of them, so there’s a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me.”
Chopra Jonas will also share screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s next movie ‘Jee Le Zaraa’. Shooting for the film has not been started yet.