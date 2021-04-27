Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has tweeted an appeal to the President of the United States (POTUS) and the US government to urgently share Covid-19 vaccines with India. But her tweet has evoked mixed reactions.
“My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID-19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46.Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines with India? #vaxlive,” she posted.
Her tweet received a mixed response, with many accusing her of being too late while others applauded her efforts.
“This tweet was required at least two weeks back. You shouldn’t have waited for #VaxLive campaign to tweet for your fellow countrymen,” wrote one user, while another posted, “So proud of you Queen for having the guts to talk about such important issue we are facing currently.”
Another wrote: “Wow very early ur heart breaks.”
Many others appreciated her speaking up about an important issue of vaccine shortage in India.