Even though Priyanka Chopra Jonas had a relatively small role in ‘The White Tiger’, the actress, who also wore the producer’s hat for the Netflix film, is beaming as the film hit the number one spot across 64 countries, while playing across 27 million households.
Director Ramin Bahrani’s film, which also stars Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, is based on a novel by Aravind Adiga that explores the dynamics between the master and servant in India. The film, which also features Ava DuVernay as a producer, presents a grim reality of the socio-economic and class divide in India.
The film’s popularity is already making it a hot contender for the awards season.
“It’s so emotional for me to see the discovery and acceptance of this brilliant incredible story. The White Tiger being embraced by audiences all over the world is awe inspiring. Congrats and thank you to Aravind, Ramin, Adarsh, Raj, Mukul, Ava and everyone involved. Thank you Netflix for giving our little movie wings,” Chopra Jonas posted on Instagram.
The actress plays the wife to a pampered son of a corrupt businessman who appears to portray a figure of new India, but biases creep into the characters.
Chopra Jonas has a busy month ahead of her with her autobiography ‘Unfinished’ dropping on February 9.