Dubai: Reports online have revealed that actress Priyanka Chopra (39) and husband Nick Jonas (29) have christened their daughter who they welcomed via surrogacy in January this year.
Celebrity news portal TMZ claimed in an exclusive report that they had obtained the baby's birth certificate, and she had been named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The name Malti is of Sanskrit origin and is most often associated with small fragrant tropical flowers. It could also signify moonlight.
The name hasn't been confirmed by the star couple. In a January 21 Instagram post, the couple shared, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family…”.
The couple tied the knot in 2018 in a lavish celebration in India.