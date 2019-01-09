American rapper Post Malone has urged fans to help him stay “mentally stable”.
He wrote about it on social media, reports Billboard.
“If you all are actually my fans and friends and love me and want me to be mentally stable, can you all please let me live? I’m trying my best here. That’s all I can do,” he wrote.
The tweet is the first word from the rapper since he performed from Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Centre on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ with radio personality Ryan Seacrest.
Malone had a huge 2018, with his long-awaited album ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’ coming in at No 3 on the year-end Billboard 200 albums roundup and his singles ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Psycho’ landing at No 5 and No 6, respectively, on the year-end Hot 100 songs of 2018 list.
He also surprised fans in late December with a new single called ‘Wow’.
The rapper is not scheduled to perform again until a February 1 gig at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.