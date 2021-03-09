‘GMB’ host said he didn’t believe the Duchess of Sussex during her Oprah Winfrey sit down

Piers Morgan and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Image Credit: ITV and Harpo Prouductions

Piers Morgan stormed off the sets of ‘Good Morning Britain’ after his comments on Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, were called into question by a colleague on the show.

Morgan, who has been a fierce critic of the Duchess and has often called her ‘fake’ and ‘trivial’ while reeking of ‘privilege’, launched a fresh attack against Meghan following her much publicised interview with American talk show host and media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan was called out by his ‘GMB’ co-star Alex Beresford after he raged against Meghan saying he did not believe the Duchess harboured suicidal thoughts while pregnant with her son Archie. Morgan’s comments have already sparked a complaint by the UK-based mental health charity Mind, while ITV heads have stated they will hold talks with the host for stating on-air that he didn’t believe Meghan.

Beresford is the latest to call out Morgan on the morning show, as he addressed the veteran presenter on ‘GMB’, while saying: “I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle. You’ve made it so clear, a number of times on this programme. A number of times. And I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off, she’s entitled to cut you off, if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has. But yet you continue to trash her.”

At this point, Morgan decided to get up and walk off the set, stating: “OK, I’m done with this.”

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speaking about expecting their second child during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. "Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special" airs March 7 as a two-hour exclusive primetime special on the CBS Television Network. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP) Image Credit: Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP

Beresford continued with his criticism, calling out Morgan’s “diabolical behaviour,” while adding: “I’m sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen. Six-thirty to seven o’clock yesterday was incredibly hard to watch. Incredibly hard to watch… He has the ability to come in here and talk from a position where he doesn’t fully understand.”

Morgan later returned to the show, telling Beresford that they need to “talk to each other in a civilised manner given we work on the same show on the same team. You launching into a pretty personally derogatory monologue on one of your colleagues probably isn’t one of the best ways to go about it.”

Morgan’s rant against Meghan has also caught the attention of ITV CEO Carolyn McCall, who said in a statement that the UK broadcaster will hold talks with him to address his on-air statement where he refused to believe Meghan had suicidal thoughts.