Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s revelation that their next child is a girl, photographer Misan Harriman has released a beautiful new picture of the couple with Archie.
In February, the Sussexes used their friend Harriman’s picture to announce that they were expecting their second child.
In the new black and white image, Harry can be seen standing with a pregnant Markle, who is cuddling up with one-year-old Archie. Only the duchess’ face is visible in the picture.
“What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club,” Harriman wrote on Instagram.
In an interview with British Vogue, after the release of the first picture, Harriman explained that he took the photos remotely on an iPad.
The release of the picture comes a day after their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey was aired, where Markle talked about having suicidal thoughts and facing questions about Archie’s skin colour.
During the interview, Harry slipped in that they were having a daughter.
“To have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for? But now we’ve got our family. We’ve got the four of us and our two dogs,” he told Winfrey.
Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, took a step back from royal duties in January 2020 and in February it was announced that they would not return. Last year, Meghan wrote a heartbreaking account in the New York Times about suffering a miscarriage in July.