Piers Morgan has doubled down on his comments regarding Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, as he took to social media earlier today to say that he still refuses to believe she contemplated suicide, while citing freedom of speech.
Morgan’s tweet comes even as it is being reported that the Duchess has filed a complaint against the former talk show host of ‘Good Morning Britain’ for trivialising the issue of mental health.
“On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions,” Morgan tweeted on Wednesday.
Morgan quit ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ on Tuesday after a probe was launched into his on-air comments where he questioned the authenticity of Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey where she admitted she had contemplated suicide after being hounded by British tabloids and got no help from the palace.
Earlier that day, Morgan had also stormed off the sets of ‘Good Morning Britain’ after his comments on Meghan were called into question by a colleague on the show. Morgan was called out by his ‘GMB’ co-star Alex Beresford for his “diabolical behaviour”.
“I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle. You’ve made it so clear, a number of times on this programme. A number of times. And I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off, she’s entitled to cut you off, if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has. But yet you continue to trash her,” Beresford said on air.
Morgan’s comments have sparked a complaint by the UK-based mental health charity Mind, while Britain’s media regulator also launched a probe into Monday’s episode of ‘GMB’ after receiving complaints.
On Tuesday night, ITV and Morgan announced that they had parted ways and he would not be returning as a co-host on ‘GMB’.
Things came to head earlier today when Chris Snip, ITV’s Royal Editor tweeted that Meghan had also lodged a complaint gaainst Morgan. “So ... the Duchess of Sussex formally filed a complaint to @ITV on Monday. It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO. Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide.”