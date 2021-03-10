Meghan Markle has reportedly filed a formal complaint with ITV after former ‘Good Morning Britain’ host Piers Morgan made disparaging comments about her.
Morgan, who stepped down from his role on March 9 after storming off during the show, had said he didn’t believe Markle when she told Oprah Winfrey she was suicidal after facing challenges in the royal family.
“I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report,” Morgan had said on ‘Good Morning Britain’.
Markle, who is married to Prince Harry, has contacted ITV over how Morgan’s views about her would affect mental health dialogue in the UK, Variety reported.
In an earlier statement ITV CEO Carolyn McCall said that the UK broadcaster would hold talks with Morgan to address his on-air statement where he refused to believe Meghan had suicidal thoughts.