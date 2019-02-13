Pierce Brosnan’s upcoming gold heist thriller ‘The Misfits’ will be shot at Abu Dhabi’s Jumeirah at Etihad Towers next week.
Directed by action veteran Renny Harlin (‘Die Hard 2’, ‘Skip Trace’), the film, to be set mostly in the Middle East, follows the story of renowned criminal Richard Pace, who finds himself caught up in an elaborate gold heist that promises to have far-reaching implications.
“We are extremely excited to have him on board,” said Harlin. “Pierce and I have been friends for many years and have been looking for a project to collaborate on for some time. I could not have hoped for a better actor to play our lead.”
Brosnan will star alongside American actress Jamie Chung and British actress Hermione Corfield in the film.
“After visiting and scouting Abu Dhabi, we were blown away,” said producer Kia Jam. “We all agreed in order to do the film justice, production would have to take place primarily on location in Abu Dhabi rather than LA, and we set up our base at the spectacular Jumeirah at Etihad Towers.”
Shooting is set to begin on February 18.