Oprah Winfrey makes opening remarks during "Oprah's 2020 Vision" tour on February 29, 2020, in Inglewood, California. Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Media mogul Oprah Winfrey will have a biographical documentary released on Apple TV+.

The streaming platform announced Thursday a two-part documentary focusing on Winfrey’s life. The project will chronicle 25 years of American history through the lens of Winfrey “who rose from humble roots to become a billionaire, philanthropist, actress, media executive, and agent of social change.”

Winfrey’s documentary will be headed by Oscar-winning director Kevin MacDonald and Emmy-nominated producer Lisa Erspamer, who is known for her work on ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ and ‘Whitney.’

In 2018, Apple and Winfrey reached a multi-year deal to create original programs. Some shows released on the streaming service include ‘The Oprah Conversation,’ ‘Oprah Talks COVID-19’ and ‘Oprah’s Book Club.’