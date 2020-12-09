One Day At A Time Image Credit: Netflix

There won’t be another life for ‘One Day at a Time’.

Showrunners Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the sad news that their acclaimed Cuban American sitcom, inspired by Norman Lear’s 1975 original, is “officially over” after four seasons.

“There will be no new [‘One Day at a Time’] episodes,” tweeted Kellett. “But there will always be 46 episodes that we got to make that live FOREVER. Thank you to this beautiful cast. Our dedicated crew. And to you, our loyal fans. We loved making this for you. Thank you for watching.”

Royce echoed Kellett’s sentiments in his own Twitter statement announcing the show’s time had come to an end.

“The only silver lining about not doing a show anymore is that nobody can take away the show you already did,” tweeted Royce. “I’ll forever be grateful for the amazing experience and honour it was to work on it.”

Developed by Kellett and Royce, ‘One Day at a Time’ debuted on Netflix in 2017, where it ran for three seasons. After being cancelled by the streamer in 2019, the Sony Pictures Television-produced series was picked up by Pop TV.

Season 4 of ‘One Day at a Time’ premiered on the ViacomCBS-owned cable channel in March but was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The seventh episode of the season, which is now the show’s final episode, was a special animated episode about the 2020 presidential election that aired in June.