Image Credit:

Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood’ is heading back into theatres in the US and Canada with 10 minutes of added scenes.

Sony Pictures said that the longer ‘Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood’ will play in more than 1,000 theatres in North America. The new running time will push Tarantino’s 1969 Los Angeles fable to nearly three hours.

‘Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood’ has been one of the most successful original films of the year. The movie was made for $90 million. It has grossed $139.8 million domestically and $366.8 million worldwide.